Ole Miss instructor dies from COVID-19

OXFORD, Miss. — A longtime instructor at the University of Mississippi died after contracting COVID-19, the university announced over the weekend.

In a statement released to faculty and students, Provost Noel Wilkin said Kevin Malloy passed on April 16 after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Malloy was an instructor in the Department of Writing and Rhetoric, and had been with the university since 2006.

“Kevin Malloy was a kind man and a great colleague. Our department and university are grieving alongside his wife, Rhona, and daughter, Amanda. My heart aches for them,” said Stephen Monroe, Chair of the Department of Writing and Rhetoric. “We are all living through a terrible time right now, but they are living through a true nightmare. I know that our entire LOU community sends them our love, thoughts, and prayers. We miss Kevin, and we stand with his family in sadness.”

“The passing of a loved one is difficult any time it occurs. For this to happen under these circumstances, with limitations on memorials and funerals, it makes it extremely difficult,” said Provost Noel Wilkin.

His wife, Dr. Rhone Justice-Malloy, also tested positive for the virus. Malloy also leaves behind a daughter, Amanda.

The family asked that expressions of support be made to local businesses at this time.