Ole Miss begins removal of Confederate statue

OXFORD, Miss. — The process to remove a Confederate statue from its pedestal on the University of Mississippi campus has begun.

A spokesperson for the university confirmed the news to WREG in an email early Tuesday morning.

The state Institutions of Higher Learning board of trustees approved the university’s plan for the relocation of the statue – which has stood on Lyceum Circle since 1906- on June 18. However, no timeline was given on when it would be removed.

The university’s Confederate monument relocation project details how the statue will be dismantled and charts the proposed cross-campus route to move the statue to the entrance of a Confederate cemetery near Tad Smith Coliseum.

In addition, the university said they are finalizing plans to make improvements to the cemetery on campus. A marker to commemorate the African American soldiers from Lafayette County who fought in the Civil War will be added along with headstones for those who were laid to rest there will be added.

According to Visit Oxford, the cemetery is the resting place of Confederate soldiers who died after Shiloh in 1862. The individual markers were removed years ago in order for the groundskeeper to mow and they forgot where they belonged.

The total cost of the project is estimated to be between $900,000 to $1.2 million. It will be covered by private funds.