Old Fairgrounds to be transformed into new Liberty Park development, Memphis officials announce

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis revealed new plans Thursday for the area surrounding the Fairgrounds, which will soon be known as Liberty Park.

“Building on the spirit of an iconic past, known for years as the Fairgrounds, Liberty Park is a destination that moves a historic site into its next century to, one day, bring Memphians and visitors together,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said in a statement.

Liberty Park will include the Liberty Bowl, Tiger Lane, the Children’s Museum of Memphis and the Kroc Center. It will also soon add a mixed-use development, including The Memphis Sports & Events Center.

“I think we all agree that this is a deeply appreciated yet underutilized piece of property, and we are ready to introduce a comprehensive platform for all Memphians to use as a resource,” said Paul Young, Director of the City of Memphis Division of Housing and Community Development (HCD). “While each space is absolutely an individual destination to some, we want to bring them together to create a collective destination for all.”

The Memphis Sports & Events Center will give residents and vistors a 227,000-square foot space to play youth sports and attend other events. It will have indoor basketball, volleyball courts and multiple outdoor fields, but can be utilizied for other sports like wrestling, gymnastics and cheerleading.

The city is also planning on using the space for conventions and graduation events.

The mixed-use development will also allows for commercial office space, retail, dining, two hotels and up to 150 apartments.

The projected $200 million development is expected to begin opening in phases in 2022

