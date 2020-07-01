Oklahoma police officer dies after traffic stop shooting

#News: OK/Tulsa police officer shot in the line of duty has died

-From CNNís Janine Mack

Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson, who was involved in a traffic stop, altercation and shooting, has died, according to a statement released on Facebook by the Tulsa Police Department on Tuesday.

Tulsa police say that Craig sustained multiple gunshot wounds, one of which was a critical wound to his head, and after undergoing surgery, his conditions did not improve.

He was placed on life support and his organs will be donated, said Tulsa Police.

Chief Wendell Franklin said that awarded Sergeant Johnson with the Tulsa Police Department Purple Heart for injuries sustained in the line of duty on June 29th, 2020.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum Gov. Kevin Stitt released the following statement:

ìSergeant Johnson was a good man who made our lives better, who trained his fellow officers to be better. As our city mourns, the best thing we can do is to be there for his family – and especially his wonderful boys.

ìTulsa is a city that loves and honors heroes. Today, we feel the tremendous pain of losing one. In the days ahead, I hope that both the Johnson family and the men and women of the Tulsa Police Department will feel our city gathered around them – showing the same love for them that Sergeant Johnson showed for us.î

The Tulsa Police Department say Johnson joined the department in 2005.

According to previous CNN reporting, Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan stopped a man around 3:30 a.m. Monday. Tulsa police said a scuffle ensued between the officers and the suspect, who pulled a gun on the officers and fired multiple times.

Johnson leaves behind his two young boys, his wife, his parents, and hundreds of his brothers and sisters with the police department, according to a statement from the Tulsa Police Department on Facebook.

According to previous CNN reporting, suspect David Ware is facing multiple felony charges, including two counts of shooting

A Tulsa, Oklahoma, police officer has died and another is in critical condition after they were shot during a traffic stop early Monday, police said. A suspect has been arrested.

Sgt. Craig Johnson died Tuesday, Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said at a news conference.

David Ware, 32, was arrested Monday in the shooting and faces a first-degree murder charge and two other felony charges, shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after former conviction of a felony, according to an online court record from the Oklahoma State Courts Network.

A man accused of being an accomplice to Ware was also arrested Monday and faces charges of accessory to murder and accessory to a felony, to the online court site.

The officers stopped Ware around 3:30 a.m. Monday, police said on Twitter. During the stop, there was a scuffle, and Ware allegedly pulled a gun on the officers, firing multiple times, police said.

Ware fled on foot, and police found him later Monday morning at a house, where he surrendered after officers surrounded the home, Tulsa police said in a tweet.

CNN has reached out to an attorney for Ware, but hasn’t yet received a response.

Johnson was shot multiple times, including in the head, police said. His condition didn’t improve after surgery.

Officer Aurash Zarkeshan, who was also shot in the head, is still in critical condition but has been responsive to hospital staff, Tulsa Police Department spokesman Jeanne Pierce told CNN.

Franklin said he awarded Johnson on Monday with the Tulsa Police Department Purple Heart for injuries sustained in the line of duty.

Johnson joined the department in 2005, Franklin said, and his death is “a tremendous loss to our department.”

“Sergeant Johnson was a good man who made our lives better, who trained his fellow officers to be better,” Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “Our city mourns.”

