Oklahoma police officer dies after traffic stop shooting

#News: OK/Tulsa police officer shot in the line of duty has died

-From CNNís Janine Mack

Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson, who was involved in a traffic stop, altercation and shooting, has died, according to a statement released on Facebook by the Tulsa Police Department on Tuesday.

Tulsa police say that Craig sustained multiple gunshot wounds, one of which was a critical wound to his head, and after undergoing surgery, his conditions did not improve.

He was placed on life support and his organs will be donated, said Tulsa Police.

Chief Wendell Franklin said that awarded Sergeant Johnson with the Tulsa Police Department Purple Heart for injuries sustained in the line of duty on June 29th, 2020.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum Gov. Kevin Stitt released the following statement:

ìSergeant Johnson was a good man who made our lives better, who trained his fellow officers to be better. As our city mourns, the best thing we can do is to be there for his family – and especially his wonderful boys.

ìTulsa is a city that loves and honors heroes. Today, we feel the tremendous pain of losing one. In the days ahead, I hope that both the Johnson family and the men and women of the Tulsa Police Department will feel our city gathered around them – showing the same love for them that Sergeant Johnson showed for us.î

The Tulsa Police Department say Johnson joined the department in 2005.

According to previous CNN reporting, Sgt. Craig Johnson and Officer Aurash Zarkeshan stopped a man around 3:30 a.m. Monday. Tulsa police said a scuffle ensued between the officers and the suspect, who pulled a gun on the officers and fired multiple times.

Johnson leaves behind his two young boys, his wife, his parents, and hundreds of his brothers and sisters with the police department, according to a statement from the Tulsa Police Department on Facebook.

According to previous CNN reporting, suspect David Ware is facing multiple felony charges, including two counts of shooting