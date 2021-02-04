Ohio police officer charged with murder in Andre Hill death

COLUMBUS, OHio — A Ohio police officer has been charged with murder in the latest fallout following the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, the state’s attorney general says.

Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted Wednesday by a Franklin County grand jury following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Related Content Protesters call for justice in police killing of Andre Hill

Police bodycam footage reportedly showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he was fatally shot by Coy.

Coy also faces charges for failing to use his body camera and for failing to tell the other officer he believed Hill presented a danger.

Coy’s attorney says his client will plead not guilty.