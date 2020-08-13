Ohio man accused of flicking blood on family, threatening to inject them with mercury

Powhatan Point, Ohio (WTRF) — An Ohio man accused of threatening to kill his family members has been arrested.
Police arrested Amos Moore after receiving reports last week that a man in Powhatan Point, Ohio, had cut open his wrists and was flicking blood on family members and threatening to inject them with liquid mercury.
While at the residence, Belmont County Sheriff’s deputies said they found suspected heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Police said they also found a syringe of what they suspect was liquid mercury.
Moore was held Friday on two counts of felony drug possession and domestic violence. He was taken to the Belmont County Jail.
