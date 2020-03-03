Ohio father picked up son by neck after wrestling match loss, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) - An angry father faces charges for what he did when his young son lost a wrestling match at a tournament for elementary-aged children, police say.

“The father walked over to the child and ended up picking up the child by the back of the neck and the front by the jawline,” said Sandusky Officer David West. “We had numerous witnesses that saw this.”

West said he arrested the father on a charge of domestic violence.

Cellphone video obtained by WJW shows Sunday's incident.

A referee told police the father was angry his son lost.

“He went to him and said, 'Get your *** up twice,' and then he picked him up by the throat and put him down, under the arms,” the referee can be heard telling the officer on body camera video. “I got in his face and said, 'What are you doing?'"

The father told police his son slipped when he picked him up. He denied doing anything wrong. He entered a plea of not guilty in Sandusky Municipal Court on Monday.

“Grabbing a child by his neck, as the witnesses said, and then taking him off and yelling at him, that's the last thing you want to have,” said Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz. “That doesn’t encourage a kid to want to participate in anything, not to mention it embarrasses that child in front of his peers that are also there.”

Police said the father is due back in court in May.