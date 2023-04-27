EUDORA, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 20, 2023, the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Brian Wright of Eudora, Ark., and Sentoren Brooks of West Carroll Parish, La. were sentenced to serve a prison sentence for the murder of Michael Calloway.

According to officials, Calloway was reported missing on June 17, 2021, and his last location was thought to be in Eudora, Ark. Authorities went on to locate Calloway’s body in an abandoned house in Eudora, Ark. on June 21, 2021.

Officials ruled Calloway’s death as a homicide and authorities went on to arrest Wright and Brooks for their involvement in the case. According to authorities, Wright was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Officials also confirmed that Brooks was found guilty of Second-Degree Murder by a Chicot County Circuit Court Jury after a two-day trial in Lake Village, Ark. Brooks was sentenced to serve 50 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

After a long rigorous court process and countless hours that were put into the investigation by agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division, Eudora Police Department, Chicot County Sheriff’s Department, West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Department, Oak Grove Police Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Service, this case can finally be considered closed and the victim’s family can have closure. West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office