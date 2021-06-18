Officials: South Memphis house fire was intentionally set

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said a recent house fire in South Memphis was intentionally set.

The fire started around 2 a.m. Friday, June 18, in the 1400 block of Kyle. Fire crews were able to bring the blaze under control within minutes, but the structure sustained serious smoke, fire and water damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it appears to have been intentionally set in a back bedroom, investigators said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. A cash reward is available to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest.