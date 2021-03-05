Officials: Shelby County leads state in vaccinations

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — More people in Shelby County have received the coronavirus vaccine than any other place in the state.

The latest figures from the Tennessee State Health Department show the Memphis area with more than 167,000 doses administered. That’s nearly 10,000 more than Nashville which was second on the list.

Break the numbers down by percentage of the population vaccinated and Shelby County still trails the state’s other big metro areas.

The numbers should continue to rise as shipments of Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine have started to arrive in Tennesssee. Leaders in Memphis said it could be two weeks before they get their hands on the vaccine.

Meanwhile, teachers in Collierville and Germantown will get their shots starting Friday at Germantown Baptist Church. It’s unclear how many teachers will be vaccinated.