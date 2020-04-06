Officials seeking assault charge for woman who coughed in Batesville officer’s face

BATESVILLE, Miss. — A Mississippi woman is facing possible charges after she coughed in an officer’s face while he was trying to arrest her.

According to the Batesville Police Department, the officer was trying to arrest the woman Sunday evening for shoplifting at the Walmart when she intentionally coughed in his face. She then stated she had the coronavirus.

The police chief told WREG that precautions were taken and the woman was taken to a medical facility for testing.

The woman reportedly had multiple warrants from several jurisdictions.