Officials say veteran telehealth appointments increased by 1000% in the last four months

A judge on Tuesday denied an emergency motion to stop President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday.

The decision came after local lawyers asked the court to block the event unless organizers agreed to take steps to adhere to the administration's own social distancing recommendations to limit the spread of coronavirus. Paul DeMuro, one of the attorneys on the lawsuit trying to block the rally, said that -- despite the emergency motion to block the rally being denied -- the case will head to the state Supreme Court.