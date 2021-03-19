Officials: Man indicted after deadly double shooting in Whitehaven last summer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man was indicted on multiple charges after a deadly double shooting in Whitehaven last summer.

On June 19, two vehicles were sitting near Shelby Drive and Neely Road when another driver pulled up and started shooting. Octavious Atkins, 27, died from his injuries while another passenger was injured, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said.

Investigators later discovered the suspect’s vehicle on fire behind a nearby building.

Authorities said they developed Anthony Green, 19, as a suspect in the case. He was arrested in September near Gulfport, Mississippi.

Green was indicted this week on first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony charges.