Officials investigate deadly shooting in Arkansas

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Blytheville on Friday that left one person dead and another injured.

Officers responded to the shooting victims Friday at the Great River Medical Center. One person was suffering from non-critical injuries, and the other, 19-year-old Tadarius Moss, was dead.

Police said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Walls Street.

Police said initial evidence suggests the shooting was the result of a narcotics sale that went bad.

This is still an active homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call investigators at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP.