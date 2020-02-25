Officials identify women killed in Monday’s deadly double shooting, suspect still at-large

Sheriff’s deputies located the Chevy Impala on Lake Valley Drive. One person was found dead inside.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Authorities have identified the victims in Monday’s deadly double shooting in Shelby County.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the two women killed were 25-year-old Destiny Wilkins of Nesbit, Mississippi, and 23-year-old Nayeli Bobbi Jean Bradford Esha Love, who had residences in Memphis and Marion, Arkansas.

The man who is responsible for the shootings is still on the run and listed as being extremely dangerous.

Anyone who has information that could help authorities capture the suspect could call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or detectives at 901-222-5600.