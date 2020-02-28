Officials identify body found in Cross County, Arkansas

A worker in Cross County said he saw law enforcement in the area around 10 a.m.

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas officials have identified the body found off Highway 64 in Cross County.

According to the Cross County Sheriff’s Office, the Arkansas State Crime Lab has identified the body as Ryan L. Miles of North Little Rock.

The Cross County sheriff says Miles was reported missing by his family on Tuesday, February 25.

The cause of death has not been determined at this time. The Cross County sheriff says an autopsy will be performed.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Cross County Sheriff’s Office at 870-238-5700.