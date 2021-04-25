Officials: Dog tortured, burned in north Mississippi

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — Officials in north Mississippi say a dog was tortured and burned, and they are looking for the party responsible in this animal cruelty case.

According to a post by the Tunica County Humane Society on Facebook, the dog, whose name is Buddy, was burned in the face and had an electrical cord tied around its neck.

There’s currently an award of $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.

The Tunica County Humane Society said Buddy is doing better than they expected at this point. He is eating well and wagging his tail. Right now he is on heavy pain medication to keep him comfortable.

If you have any information that will help lead investigators to the individuals that did this, please contact the Tate County Sheriff’s Department at 662-562-4434