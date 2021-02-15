Officials concerned about weather conditions in Tipton County

TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — As snow rains down on people walking outside, last minute shoppers are finding shelter inside.

Chandler Griggs of Covington is bracing the harsh wintry weather conditions to get much needed supplies.

“Getting groceries. Eggs, milk, and bread cause I didn’t prepare,” Griggs said.

Better late than never for Griggs, who found surprisingly stocked shelves at Naifeh’s Cash Saver. The

owner, Judson Naifeh, says ironically enough last year’s health emergency prepared them for this weather emergency.

“We didn’t run out of anything. we planned. Kinda like the pandemic, we were able to secure product with our providers,” Naifeh said.

Tipton County’s Director of Emergency Management Tommy Dunavant says drivers can’t tell where the roads are. The snow was very thick which limited visibility across the county.

Dunavant says if you left home for work Monday morning, you may not be able to get back and that could last a while, depending on the forecast.

“For roads to be safe again, we could be looking at closer to the end of this week if not the weekend,” Dunavant said.