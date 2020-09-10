Officials: Barricaded man killed after ‘armed confrontation’ with SCSO deputies in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called Thursday morning to the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Fayette County.

According to authorities, the incident happened overnight in the 900 block of Fortune Road and involved deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information released by the SCSO said their deputies were called in to help the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office with a barricade situation. The SWAT team entered the home and there was an “armed confrontation” with the person inside.

The man was killed.

This is a developing story.