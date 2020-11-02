Officials: Attack on Afghan university leaves 19 dead, 22 wounded

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry says the hours-long siege of the Kabul University is over, with at least 19 dead and 22 wounded.
The ministry’s spokesman said there were three attackers involved in the storming of the school’s campus on Monday in the Afghan capital, and that all of them were killed in the ensuing firefight
The attack on the country’s largest school lasted for hours before the spokesman declared it was over.
The Taliban issued a statement denying they took part in the assault.
The attack came as the insurgents are continuing peace talks with the U.S.-backed government in Qatar, with the aim to help the U.S. finally withdraw from Afghanistan.
