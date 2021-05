CORDOVA, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a man was fatally shot in Cordova early Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, first responders were called to an apartment building in the 8000 block of Carriage Lane near North Germantown Parkway around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The man was transported to Baptist East where he died from his injuries.

Investigators did not release any suspect information. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.