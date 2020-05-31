Officers flood the streets during second Saturday night protest in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers took to the streets in riot gear on Saturday night as people gathered for a second protest.

Protesters gathered in the area of Beale Street and Main street and police lined up in riot gear, forming a human barricade and some were on horses.

Police stated on Facebook that protesters were throwing bottles and rocks.

This lead to some people being taken into custody as the protest moved over to 201 Poplar.

Police say they were working to keep the crowds under control.

Earlier in the day, people gathered at the National Civil Rights Museum for a peaceful protest.

Protesters marched through the streets of Memphis, taking a knee three different times to protest the death of George Floyd.