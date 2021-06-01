Officers fill funeral for Mississippi trooper killed on duty

A motorcade led by members of the Mississippi Highway Patrol precede the hearse bearing the body of Trooper John Harris, Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Madison, Miss., as it is driven to Broadmoor Baptist Church for funeral services. Harris was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday, May 28, in Madison County. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

MADISON, Miss. (AP) — The father of a Mississippi state trooper who was killed on duty says his son was determined from childhood to become a law enforcement officer.

John Martin Harris was 44 when he was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday during a traffic stop in Madison County. Hundreds of law enforcement officers gathered for his funeral Tuesday. Jimmy Harris says he’s proud his son was a trooper.

The death remains under investigation, and nobody has been arrested. John Martin Harris started his law enforcement career in 1997 and was awarded two purple hearts while working for local agencies.

He became a state trooper in 2018.