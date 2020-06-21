Officer, woman, three children hurt in car accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A West Memphis Police Officer, a woman and three children were sent to the hospital after an accident in West Memphis overnight.
According to the West Memphis Police Department, the accident happened just after midnight at 7th Street and Broadway.
It was a two car crash. The woman and officer were taken to the Regional Medical Center and three children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.
At this time, WMPD is working to find out their conditions as well as what caused the accident.