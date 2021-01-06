Officer transported to hospital after southeast Memphis accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police officer was taken to the hospital following a crash in southeast Memphis early Wednesday morning.

WREG was told the officer was in a patrol car when it was hit at the corner of Lamar and Seemes Street. The officer was taken to the hospital, but the individual’s condition was not released.

This is a developing story.

