Officer transported to hospital after southeast Memphis accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police officer was taken to the hospital following a crash in southeast Memphis early Wednesday morning.
WREG was told the officer was in a patrol car when it was hit at the corner of Lamar and Seemes Street. The officer was taken to the hospital, but the individual’s condition was not released.
This is a developing story.
