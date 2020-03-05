Officer taken to hospital after driver rams his vehicle in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer was taken to the hospital for treatment after a driver rammed his vehicle.

The officer was reportedly working along North Hollywood in North Memphis early Thursday morning when the incident happened.

It’s unclear if it was intentional or not as the driver didn’t stick around after the incident. Authorities said they are looking for that person.

As for the officer, authorities told WREG he was taken to the Regional Medical Center and is expected to be okay.