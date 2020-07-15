Officer-involved shooting on I-40E in Knoxville shuts down roadway with at least 1 victim

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An officer-involved shooting on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 near the James White Parkway exit had shut down the roadway with a heavy police presence Tuesday night.
Tennessee Highway Patrol says a pursuit turned into an officer-involved shooting; the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working the incident. TDOT said TBI agents arrived on the scene and the roadway was expected to be closed for several more hours.
Initial reports just before 8 p.m. indicated a shooting on I-40 East at James White Parkway had shut down traffic as police investigated; with at least one shooting victim.
Traffic was diverted to alternate routes, with Knoxville Police saying James White Parkway would be closed indefinitely.
Agencies including KPD, Knoxville Fire, Knox County Sheriffs Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol were on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back with WATE 6 On Your Side as additional information is shared by officials.
