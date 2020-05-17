One dead in Germantown officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Germantown early Sunday morning.

According to a tweet from TBI, it happened on Corsica Drive near Brookside drive just before 3:30 a.m.

TBI says Germantown officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Officers found Brian Cooper, armed with several weapons, outside of the house. Cooper was told to put down his weapons and he refused. Officers fired three shots and killed him on the scene.

TBI says the call came in around 3:21 a.m. and the gunfire was reported around 3:40 a.m.

At this time, the officers are on administrative leave while the investigation is being handled by TBI.

Neighbors claim Cooper shot his wife and say they saw her being rushed away on a stretcher.