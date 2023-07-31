MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An off-duty Memphis Police Officer is charged with DUI and Reckless Driving after hitting a car Sunday.

According to reports, officers were in Cordova when they saw a Jeep driving fast.

They were about to do a traffic stop, but the Jeep ran a red light and crashed into the driver’s side of another car.

The driver of the Jeep, later identified as Verlean Washington, was detained. She had slurred speech and smelled like alcohol, police say.

She told police she was an officer at Raines Station on Alpha.

MPD found Vodka and an empty beer can in Washington’s passenger seat.

Verlean Washington was charged with Disregarding Red Light, Failure to Exercise Due Care, Driving Under the Influence, Violation of Financial Law and Reckless Driving.

Her next court date is August 8.