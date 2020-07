Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer was shot while off-duty working as a security guard.

Authorities said the officer was in the area of Jackson and Lauderdale early Tuesday morning when it appears he confronted either a “prowler” or someone who was breaking into cars.

The officer was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. He’s expected to be okay.

No word yet on the suspect.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.