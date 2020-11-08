Off-duty Memphis Police officer, one other person injured in Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police say an off-duty Memphis Police officer and one other person were injured in a Hickory Hill shooting early Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened on Timber Rise Road near Cross Timber Lane. Officers responded to the scene at around 1:19 a.m.

According to police, the off-duty officer and another man fired shots after an argument at a house party turned physical. One person was struck. Police say that victim is currently in non-critical condition.

Police say the off-duty officer was also injured, but they did not say if he had been shot. The officer was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

At this time, no one has been arrested for this shooting. Memphis Police say the investigation is ongoing.