MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An off-duty Memphis firefighter was reportedly killed in a deadly shooting in Raleigh.
Mark C. Bond, 58, was reportedly shot and killed on Raleigh Lagrange on Wednesday, July 15. Memphis Police responded to the scene just before 3 p.m.
The Memphis Fire Department released a statement on Bond’s death, saying in part, “The Memphis Fire Department are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden and tragic off-duty death of firefighter Mack C. Bond. Mack faithfully served as a member of this department for over twenty-one (21) years and was a valued member of our MFD family.”
Police have not released any suspect information in connection with this shooting.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
- Rural Help Act looks to keep rural hospital doors open through Medicare reimbursement rates
- Lawmakers urge Trump to do more after PPE shortages, slow testing raises concerns
- Off-duty firefighter killed in Raleigh shooting
- Dreamers hang in limbo after SCOTUS ruling
- Feds working out what next business loans will look like