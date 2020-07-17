Off-duty firefighter killed in Raleigh shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An off-duty Memphis firefighter was reportedly killed in a deadly shooting in Raleigh.

Mark C. Bond, 58, was reportedly shot and killed on Raleigh Lagrange on Wednesday, July 15. Memphis Police responded to the scene just before 3 p.m.

At 2:55 pm, officers responded to a shooting victim at 4570 Raleigh LaGrange.

Prelim info indicated the male victim walked to the location from nearby and died from his injuries.

No suspect info was given. This is an ongoing homicide investigation. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 15, 2020

The Memphis Fire Department released a statement on Bond’s death, saying in part, “The Memphis Fire Department are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden and tragic off-duty death of firefighter Mack C. Bond. Mack faithfully served as a member of this department for over twenty-one (21) years and was a valued member of our MFD family.”

Police have not released any suspect information in connection with this shooting.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.