Off-duty firefighter identified as victim of deadly Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An off-duty Memphis firefighter has been identified as the victim of a deadly shooting in Whitehaven.

According to Memphis Police, 31-year-old Courtney Anderson was shot and killed at 4183 Eastwind Drive, the address of the Hillcrest Apartments.

The Memphis Fire Department posted a statement on Anderson’s death, saying in part, “Words cannot express our sorrow over the tragic off-duty death of one of our own, Firefighter Courtney Anderson, assigned to Truck 17 B-Shift.”

Anderson had been with the Memphis Fire Department since September of 2015.

Memphis Police say no arrests have been made at this point.

In July, off-duty firefighter Mack C. Bond was shot and killed in Raleigh. Two people have been arrested in connection with Bond’s death.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.