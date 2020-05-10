Oak Court Mall to reopen Monday with certain guidelines in place

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Oak Court Mall is reopening on Monday with certain guidelines in place to keep customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reopening for individual tenants may vary and people are encouraged to call ahead and check Facebook and Instagram for up-to-date information.

The mall is implementing the following as people head out to shop:

Practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people.

Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended.

Do not gather in groups.

Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.

Adhere to all federal, state and local regulations, recommendations and mandates regarding COVID-19.

The Code of Conduct will be posted on the property and is available online.

Mall staff is already working to disinfect and clean the mall. Staff will continue cleaning practices throughout the day, including disinfecting areas most susceptible to the spread of germs.

Alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers are being put out through the mall for public use. Center management is meeting with housekeeping on a daily basis and monitoring alcohol-based hand sanitizing product supply to ensure all areas are stocked.