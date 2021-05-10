NYPD officer: 4-year-old shooting victim ‘didn’t even cry’

In this image taken from video by the FDNY, pedestrians hurry away from the scene of a shooting in Times Square, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in New York. New York City police say three innocent bystanders including a 4-year-old girl who was toy shopping have been shot in Times Square and officers are looking for suspects. All the victims are expected to recover. (FDNY via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — The police officer who carried a 4-year-old girl to safety says the child barely cried on the way to the hospital after being hit shot in Times Square.

Officer Alyssa Vogel tells the New York Post that the child only cried when a tourniquet was placed on her wounded leg. The 4-year-old Brooklyn girl was one of three people hit by stray bullets when someone opened fire during a dispute in Times Square at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police released a video of a person of interest in the shooting, but no arrests have been made as of Monday.