NWS: Preliminary surveys suggest four tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The National Weather Service has confirmed at least four tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee earlier this week.

The first tornado that made its way through Davidson, Wilson and Smith counties during the early morning hours of March 3 was an EF-3, with winds up to 165 miles per hour. It was reportedly on the ground for 60 miles and was 800 yards wide.

Five people were killed and 220 injured as a result of this storm.

Tornado One: Davidson, Wilson and Smith counties (Source: The National Weather Service)

The second tornado made its way through Smith and Putnam around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, damaging several homes and buildings.

The National Weather Service said it was an EF-0, with winds up to 75 miles per hour.

No one was injured as the result of this system.

Tornado Two: Smith and Putnam counties (Source: The National Weather Service)

The deadliest of the tornadoes hit Putnam County around 1:50 a.m. Tuesday. That system was an EF-4 that was 500 yards wide and stayed on the ground for more than eight miles.

It reportedly touched down 2.5 miles northwest of Baxter and increased in intensity to an EF-2 just north of US 70/Nashville Highway. It eventually strengthened to an EF-4, with max winds at 175 miles per hour.

Eighteen people died and 88 were injured as a result of this storm.

Tornado Three: Putnam County (Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

The last storm was an EF-0 that touched down in Putnam County around 2:05 a.m. Tuesday and was gone a minute later. One home, a garage and an outbuilding were damaged.

No one was hurt.

Tornado Four: Putnam County (Courtesy of the National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service said damage assessments will continue on Friday in Humphreys and Cumberland counties. Additional tornado tracks my be found, they said.

One person was also killed in Benton County, WKRN told WREG. In all, 24 people were killed in this week’s storms.

For more coverage on the Tennessee tornadoes, click here.