Former nurse claims orders on medical masks making some employees uneasy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former nurse says nurses in some emergency rooms are being asked to not wear medical masks unless they've come in contact with a novel coronavirus patient.

Susan Martin retired after serving as a nurse for 27 years but is still licensed and talks with nurses dealing with the pandemic.

"There are people, in two areas that I know of, in the emergency department and medical surgical department that the employees are told not to don or put on masks unless they are around a suspected or confirmed COVID virus patient," Martin said. "That is very distressing to nurses."

WREG has heard from several other nurses who made similar complaints but are reluctant to speak out for fear of losing their jobs.

Martin says healthcare professionals are being put at risk, since no one is sure who is in infected.

"There is a fear of unknown currently. They say its a droplet. Six feet distance, but when you are a nurse doing an assessment. You can't be six feet from a patient," Martin says.

She says patients are concerned with nurses wearing masks.

"Apparently, some patients have seen healthcare providers wearing masks as being sick themselves and have raised issues with management," Martin said.

According to her, patients are complaining they do not want to be taken care of by sick healthcare individuals.