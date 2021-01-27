Number of guns found in Tennessee airports drops in 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Transportation Security Administration says security officers at Tennessee’s five largest airports found 162 guns in carry-on luggage in 2020, a decrease of only 19 incidents from the year before despite a significant drop-off of airline passengers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The TSA says Nashville International Airport, McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville and Tri-Cities Airport in Blountville saw decreases in the number of guns found in carry-on baggage.

Memphis International Airport and Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport saw increases.

TSA screened nearly 5.7 million departing travelers at the five commercial Tennessee airports, about 44% of the total screened in 2019.

Nationwide the numbers jumped. The TSA said screeners found more than 3,000 firearms on passengers or in their carry-on bags in 2020, or about 10 for every million travelers. Approximately 83 percent of them were loaded.

That was double the rate of guns found in 2019.

Federal law prohibits passengers other than certain law enforcement officers from bringing guns or ammunition into the cabin, although unloaded guns are permitted in checked bags that go into the cargo hold.