Number of cars broken into overnight at Nike facility in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shots fired call led police to discover a number of cars had been broken into overnight at the Nike facility in Frayser.
According to police, officers received the initial call of shots being fired at the New Allen Road facility early Tuesday morning. When they arrived they discovered several vehicles had been hit.
Authorities didn’t say how many were targeted, but employees on the scene told WREG about 20 vehicles were damaged. One employee also stated this isn’t the first time this has happened.
MPD is investigating.
