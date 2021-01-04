NTSB investigating after two people killed in Arkansas plane crash

(Video courtesy KARK)

POINSETT COUNTY, Ark. — Federal and local authorities are investigating after a plane crash left two people dead in Arkansas.

Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder released a statement Monday saying the crash happened early Monday morning in the northwest part of the county off of Flag Slough Lane.

The aircraft was identified as a Hawker-Beechcraft G58 by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The cause of the crash was not released.

This is a developing story.