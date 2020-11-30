November ratings results: News Channel 3 is #1

Memphis – WREG-TV News Channel 3, Nexstar Inc.’s Memphis television station, is again viewers’ first choice for news in the recently-completed November sweeps period. Monday-Friday, WREG is top-ranked in local news, including early mornings from 4:30 to 7 a.m., 9 a.m., Noon, afternoons from 4-5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and again at 10 p.m. News Channel 3 also ranked first in every weekend head-to-head news time period and had the highest rated weekly sports talk show with Friday Sports Overtime.

“COVID challenges us to think differently about how we gather the news, but this team continues to impress me with their commitment to our viewers,” said News Director Bruce Moore. “Making sure those viewers get everything they’ve come to trust us for and more continues to be this team’s number one priority.”

“During these extraordinary times, punctuated by one of the most important elections in American History, News Channel 3 found a way to deliver,” added General Manager Ron Walter. “And at this time of year, I am thankful and proud of this team, the beautiful new set that we launched, and that viewers once again chose to put their trust in us.”

Nielsen Media Research measures viewing monthly in the Memphis TV market. These results are for the 28-day period from October 29th through November 25th, 2020.

Highlights:

WREG News Channel 3 wins every half hour of local morning news from 4:30AM until network news starts at 7 a.m.

WREG News Channel 3 at Noon wins with a higher rating than all competitors combined

WREG wins at 4:00 and 4:30 p.m.

WREG wins at 5 p.m.

WREG wins at 6 p.m.

WREG’s wins at 10 p.m. with the highest rated newscast of the day on any station

WREG’s Friday Sports Overtime with Mike Ceide is the highest rated sports talk program on any medium in town, winning its time-period—10:15-10:30—with a 6.3 household rating

WREG News Channel 3 wins every newscast that ran head-to-head throughout the weekend

November 2020 by the Numbers

Weekdays:

4:30 a.m.—WREG wins with a 3.9 rating to WHBQ’s 2.0 and WMC’s 1.4 average

5 a.m.—WREG wins with a 4.0. WHBQ averaged 2.2 rating points to WMC’s 2.0 and WATN’s 0.7

5:30 a.m.—WREG wins with a 4.6. WHBQ averaged a 2.6 and WMC had a 2.2 average over WATN’s fourth place 0.7

6 a.m.—WREG wins again with a 5.3 over WHBQ’s 3.5, WMC’s 2.8, and WATN’s 1.0

9 a.m.—WREG wins with a 4.6 to WHBQ’s 3.7

Midday—WREG wins—A 6.5 rating to best WMC’s 2.6, as well as WHBQ’s 2.3 (11 a.m.), and WATN’s 1.4 (11 a.m.)

4 p.m.—WREG wins with a 5.1 to WMC’s 2.1

4:30 p.m.—WREG wins with a 5.2 to WMC’s 2.6

5 p.m.—WREG wins again, with a 6.7 to WMC’s 4.2, WHBQ’s 4.1, and WATN’s 1.6

6 p.m.—WREG wins with a 7.5 to WMC’s 5.8, WHBQ’s 3.8, and WATN’s 2.0

10 p.m.—WREG wins with a 7.9. WMC averaged a 4.1, WHBQ a 3.9, and WATN averaged a 1.6

