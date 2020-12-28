Novavax’s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. University of Hong Kong scientists claim to have the first evidence of someone being reinfected with the virus that causes COVID-19. They said Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 that genetic tests show a 33-year-old man returning to Hong Kong from a trip to Spain in mid-August had a different strain of the coronavirus than the one he’d previously been infected with in March. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

NEW YORK — A study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate is getting underway Monday as states in the U.S. continue to roll out scarce supplies of the nation’s first shot options.

The candidate made by Novavax Inc. is the fifth to reach final-stage testing in the U.S.

It’s a different kind that its Pfizer and Moderna competitors. And some 30,000 volunteers are needed to prove if the vaccine works and is safe to use.

The study is funded by the U.S. government. It’s open to all adults but will focus on high-risk older adults and volunteers from Black and Hispanic communities who have been hard-hit by the virus.

Two-thirds of volunteers will receive the vaccine and the rest will get dummy shots.