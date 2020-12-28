Novavax’s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

NEW YORK — A study of another COVID-19 vaccine candidate is getting underway Monday as states in the U.S. continue to roll out scarce supplies of the nation’s first shot options.
The candidate made by Novavax Inc. is the fifth to reach final-stage testing in the U.S.
It’s a different kind that its Pfizer and Moderna competitors. And some 30,000 volunteers are needed to prove if the vaccine works and is safe to use.
The study is funded by the U.S. government. It’s open to all adults but will focus on high-risk older adults and volunteers from Black and Hispanic communities who have been hard-hit by the virus.
Two-thirds of volunteers will receive the vaccine and the rest will get dummy shots.
