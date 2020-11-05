‘Not while I’m governor!’: Reeves says universal mail-in, no-excuse early voting not an option in Mississippi

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says the state will not be getting no-excuse early voting anytime soon.

In a tweet Thursday, the governor pledged to make sure all ballots are counted as other states continue to process votes several days after Election Day.

“I will do everything in my power to ensure every ballot legally cast in the 2020 election in Mississippi gets counted—no matter how long it takes,” he said. “But based on what I see in other states today, I will also do everything in my power to make sure universal mail-in voting and no-excuse early voting are not allowed in MS—not while I’m governor! Too much chaos. Only way it’d happen is if many GOP legislators override a veto!”

Currently, Mississippi only allows absentee and Election Day voting unlike Tennessee and Arkansas who both allow voters to cast their ballots early. Those states reported shorter wait times than the Magnolia state where voters waited in line for hours to cast their ballots.