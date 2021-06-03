‘Not today’: Memphis woman takes on carjackers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mom is warning other women to be careful after her daughter was forced to fight off carjackers at a southwest Memphis gas station Saturday night.

It happened at around 11 p.m. at the Grizzly Mart at Horn Lake and Shelby Drive.

Grizzly Mart on Horn Lake Road

“Her car is new. She still has the drive-out tags on it,” said Karen Johnson Lee. “My daughter had been without a car since last August, and she finally got another car, and they were about to take it.”

In the video provided by the gas station, you can see two young men get out of a silver car and run toward the young woman’s car after she gets out to remove the gas nozzle from her vehicle. One of them actually gets inside.

“The guy said ‘Ma’am, get out of here.’ She said ‘This is my car,'” said Lee. ” She said ‘No, this is my car, and you are not going to have it — not today,’ and she yanked them out of there. She fought them off.”

In the surveillance video, you can also see her daughter pull one man away from her car and yank the other out of her vehicle. Both suspects took off running.

“She is her mother’s daughter,” said Lee. “As a parent, I was very angry. I feel like they were sitting back watching and waiting for a single parent or a single woman.”

She decides to post the video to her Facebook page this week to remind other women to be aware of their surroundings. She said her daughter told her she didn’t see any weapons, and that’s why she decided to fight back.

“She was screaming, and no one came to help her. She was screaming at the top of her lungs,” said Lee.

Lee said in this case her daughter was able to hold her own, and she’s grateful she wasn’t hurt.

“Any parent who knows you got kids out there doing this robbing other children, there is something bad that is going to have to happen for us to stand up and take charge of these people, robbing and shooting and killing, carjacking,” said Lee.

Police said the suspects were in an older model silver Chevrolet Impala without a tag.

If you recognize the car or individuals in the video, call Crime Stoppers at (901)582-CASH.