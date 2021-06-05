Not a wash-out, but humid, yes!

Showers are beginning to develop in Arkansas and north Mississippi. And, while most of the News Channel 3 viewing area will not see rain all day long, we have may more widely scattered showers develop this afternoon and evening.

Today: Warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid 80s and scattered showers. Overnight lows near 69 degrees. Rain chance: 40%.

Sunday: More showers and storms will be possible. Highs near 80 degrees, lows around 68. Rain chance: 80%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 83. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain is 80%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. High near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain is 80%.

Next week won’t see widespread heavy rain or a total washout, but expect scattered numerous showers each day. Keep the umbrella handy!

