Traffic moving again on I-55 bridge after closure due to large police presence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The northbound lanes of I-55 heading from Memphis toward Arkansas were blocked Wednesday morning due to police activity at the bridge.

By about 10 a.m., those lanes were back open.

Authorities have not released any information on what happened. However, our team saw a woman on the outside of the bridge, and first responders pulled her to safety.

I55 west bound is at a standstill at the Memphis Arkansas Bridge. Working to learn more @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/BiP0cFbFmy — Ian Ripple (@Ripple1026) June 2, 2021

TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a STOP ON I-55N between Mallory & downtown due to police activity on I-55. Both NB lanes are closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/Bi0Exgkmku — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) June 2, 2021

The police presence formed a long traffic backup on I-55 as far as Mallory.

The I-55 bridge is currently the only link between Tennessee and Arkansas at Memphis, since the I-40 bridge was shut down for structural problems May 11.

This is a developing story.