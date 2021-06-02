Traffic moving again on I-55 bridge after closure due to large police presence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The northbound lanes of I-55 heading from Memphis toward Arkansas were blocked Wednesday morning due to police activity at the bridge.
By about 10 a.m., those lanes were back open.
Authorities have not released any information on what happened. However, our team saw a woman on the outside of the bridge, and first responders pulled her to safety.
The police presence formed a long traffic backup on I-55 as far as Mallory.
The I-55 bridge is currently the only link between Tennessee and Arkansas at Memphis, since the I-40 bridge was shut down for structural problems May 11.
This is a developing story.