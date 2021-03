MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said all northbound lanes of Germantown Road at Dexter are closed due to an crash investigation, late Monday evening.

One of the motorists was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Officers are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash in the 1800 block of N. Germantown Parkway.



The northbound lanes of N. Germantown Parkway at Dexter have been temporarily shut down. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 30, 2021

MPD said all lanes will be closed for an unspecified amount of time.

Memphis Police are urging motorists to use an alternative route.