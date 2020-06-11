North Mississippi activists met by city leaders with pledge of police accountability

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Unified in song and prayer, activists gathered at Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven to rally against racial injustice.

They were joined by politicians and high-ranking members of law enforcement, who told the crowd that they hear their cries and their demands.

Organizers asked those in attendance to take a selife with someone of another race and post it on social media. It was meant to be a show of unity in the fight against police brutality.

Politicians and high-ranking members of law enforcement addressed the crowd and pledged better training and education for officers.

“You should be able to leave home and not worry about the police department,” Olive Branch Police Department Chief Don Gammage said.

“What happened in Minneapolis will not be tolerated in Southaven, and we’re not waiting for the event to happen, we’re addressing it on the front end,” Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite said.

The crowd was eager to see change not only in the Mid-South, but also nationwide.

“The journey of 1,000 miles begins with the first step, so let’s get ready to run,” Walls Mayor Keidron Henderson said.

Southaven’s mayor also asked the crowd to support all the good officers out there. He said if they don’t feel supported, they’ll leave, and Southaven would be left with only bad officers.