North Memphis shooting leaves one in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night in the New Chicago area of North Memphis.

Police say they located three victims after they responded around 7 p.m. to Firestone Avenue just east of I-40. One was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

No suspect information was available.

