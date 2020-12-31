North Memphis shooting leaves one in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday night in the New Chicago area of North Memphis.
Police say they located three victims after they responded around 7 p.m. to Firestone Avenue just east of I-40. One was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
No suspect information was available.
