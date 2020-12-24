North Memphis shooting kills one

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday night in North Memphis near the Med District.
Police were on the scene before 9 p.m. at Ashland Street and Mosby Avenue.
One male shooting victim was found dead at the scene. Police had no suspect information.
